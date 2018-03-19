By: Editorial Team

Published March 19, 2018, in Entertainment

SINCE playing to sell-out houses across the country and delighting international audiences for a massive 18 weeks at the Strand Theatre London in 2002 ABBA MANIA has been recreating the phenomenon that is ABBA. This Easter weekend ABBA MANIA are cracking out the flares to boogie on down to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking on Friday 30 March for this special concert to celebrate hit after hit of ABBA classics.

ABBA MANIA features all the songs that have kept fans singing since the 70s cementing the Swedish quartet as worldwide superstars of the music industry. The show includes all their best-loved hits including Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All, Super Trouper and many more.

This is a feel-good show that will have fans of all ages singing and dancing along and thanking ABBA for the music in the way only ABBA fans know how!

The event takes place on Friday 30 March at 7.30pm and tickets are from £16.50).

You can book tickets by calling the Box Office on 0844 871 7645 (Fees apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company’s access charge), Groups Booking Line 0333 009 5386 or online at www.atgtickets/woking (fees apply).

New Victoria Theatre, Peacocks Centre, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6GQ

