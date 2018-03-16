FOUR inspirational businesswomen told their stories and were quizzed by an audience for a special International Women’s Day event in Woking last Thursday.
They took part in a celebration at the WWF UK Living Planet Centre presented by Woking Works, the online portal for the borough’s business community.
The event was a special episode of The Hot Seat, a monthly question and answer session run by The Inspiration Space network of self-employed people.
They shared stories of resilience, creativity and courage from different perspectives and very different career journeys.
See 15 March edition for full story
