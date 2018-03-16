Inspirational businesswomen

Published March 16, 2018, in Woking Business

FOUR inspirational businesswomen told their stories and were quizzed by an audience for a special International Women’s Day event in Woking last Thursday.

They took part in a celebration at the WWF UK Living Planet Centre presented by Woking Works, the online portal for the borough’s business community.

The event was a special episode of The Hot Seat, a monthly question and answer session run by The Inspiration Space network of self-employed people.

They shared stories of resilience, creativity and courage from different perspectives and very different career journeys.

Taking the hot seat were Mariéme Jamme, Alice Chalker, Lorna Nanda and Mivy James

See 15 March edition for full story

