By: Editorial Team

Published March 16, 2018, in Woking Business

INDEPENDENT garage Central Auto Repair Services (CARS) has said arrivederci to its old home at the Martlands estate after 38 years, and upped sticks to new premises in Mayford.

The move from the Smarts Heath Lane industrial estate to a bigger site on the Guildford Road is to cope with the growing demand for the diagnostic and repair services and free collection and delivery offered by the popular business.

“I am delighted that I can continue to serve my loyal and extensive customer base from our new premises,” said proprietor Joe Ravallese.