By: Editorial Team

Published March 16, 2018, in Woking Business

THERE’S been plenty of cause for celebration at Raycross Interiors, having recently achieved 40 years in the industry as well as being a finalist in the Ultimate Kitchen Design of the Year category at the annual National Kitchen and Bathroom Design Awards.

The Byfleet-based company is a family-run business, specialising in high quality kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms and home offices.

“We pride ourselves on offering a bespoke design service and outstanding customer care from conception through to completion,” said Graham Cross. “From when I was a young lad, the business has been part of my life.

See 15 March edition for full story and pictures