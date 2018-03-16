THERE’S been plenty of cause for celebration at Raycross Interiors, having recently achieved 40 years in the industry as well as being a finalist in the Ultimate Kitchen Design of the Year category at the annual National Kitchen and Bathroom Design Awards.
The Byfleet-based company is a family-run business, specialising in high quality kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms and home offices.
“We pride ourselves on offering a bespoke design service and outstanding customer care from conception through to completion,” said Graham Cross. “From when I was a young lad, the business has been part of my life.
See 15 March edition for full story and pictures
Tweet