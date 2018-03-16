By: Editorial Team

Published March 16, 2018, in Woking Business

WOKING Borough Council chief executive Ray Morgan will be the guest speaker at the Woking Chamber of Commerce AGM on Tuesday 20 March.

All local businesses are welcome to attend this free event at the headquarters of WWF UK, the Living Planet centre in Brewery Rd, which will be more than just an AGM .

Tea and coffee will be served during networking from 6.00pm until the meeting starts at 6.30pm. Woking Mayor Cllr Graham Cundy will start proceedings with a brief welcome address which will then be followed by short presentations on the Chamber’s year, the election of officers and finally the talk by Ray Morgan. The evening closes with more networking over a glass of wine.

The AGM offers visitors a great opportunity to catch up on developments in the town, meet council and chamber executives and network with other local business owners and managers.

If anyone would like to attend they can register on the Chamber website by visiting www.wokingchamber.org.uk – events, or simply email Paul Webster at paul@wokingchamber.org.uk.