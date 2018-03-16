By: Editorial Team

Published March 16, 2018, in Woking Business

WOKING Chamber of Commerce ran three events last month, a breakfast meeting with speed networking, a breakfast meeting and talk, plus a monthly networking event.

“Speed networking is always popular – it’s noisy, a bit frenetic and great fun,” said Paul Webster, the chamber’s business development manager. “The chairs are set up in two lines facing each other. Everyone gets to speak to the person sitting opposite them, first one and then the other, then they move up one chair and do it all again until they have spoken to everyone present. This event took place at Woking Football Club – one of our new members – and it proved to be a big hit.”

The breakfast meeting was also held at Woking FC.

“This was a more formal occasion with a full English breakfast followed by a talk by Chris White, Director of Wrenbridge, the developers of Woking 1, the major regeneration project facing Woking Station,” Paul added.

“The audience, many of whom were directly involved in the commercial property market, were impressed with the presentation and interested in the facts they were given about commercial property rental prices and trends in London, Woking and the South East. The speaker and his two colleagues who came down from London for the event, remarked that the audience was larger than they usually got when speaking at other Chambers of Commerce events – good for Woking!”

The third event was the monthly networking gathering at the New Victoria Theatre.

“This was sponsored by Woking Loyalty, the new loyalty card for Woking,” said Paul. “Jonathan Lytle and Richard Pearce explained briefly how the card worked, that it was supported by Woking Borough Council, and how he hoped to see it eventually being used by companies across the borough.”