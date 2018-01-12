By: Vicky

Published January 12, 2018, in Other News

A HUGE turnout of classic vehicles saw Brooklands Museum open the year as a car enthusiast’s heaven.

With 1,119 classics, sports and supercars and more than 5,600 people at its New Year’s Day Classic Gathering, the Brooklands event was thought to be the biggest January 1st classic meeting in the UK.

The relocation and restoration of the WWII Bellman Hangar that had stood on part of the original Finishing Straight of the Brooklands Race Track for over 75 years gave classic owners an even larger space on which to display their cars, augmenting the established spaces on the Members’ Banking of the Race Track and in the Motoring Village and Aircraft Park.

Early and rare pre-war cars congregated in the Paddock in front of the Clubhouse and, amid the Bentleys and Austins, was an MG L2 Magna Sports from 1933 owned by David Naylor which competed in that same year at Brooklands in the 12 Hour Race as a works-prepared entry. With something for everyone, attractions ranged from a Rolls-Royce Phantom VI limousine to a severely lowered Austin Allegro estate.

The museum’s exhibition areas, including the Motoring Sheds and recently opened Aircraft Factory and Flight Shed, were also open all day displaying vast collections of classic racing cars, aircraft and motorcycles.