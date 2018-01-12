By: Vicky

Published January 12, 2018, in Sport

THE News & Mail has given a young Woking Football Club fan, and avid reader of our sports coverage, a chance to meet his heroes.

Jamie Gibb’s mum Kerry tweeted us about the nine-year-old’s interest in the club and the paper and they went to a Cards training session to meet winger Joe Ward and manager Athony Limbrick.

Kerry is author of A Kid’s Life series of books that we featured last month. She tweeted: “My son barely looks up from his iPad when I tell him I’m in the newspaper, but then a picture of his local football team catches his eye and he can’t grab the paper quick enough! Thanks then son!”

His reaction was no surprise to the mother of four boys: “He’s just football mad and it was just so funny to see how that picture of Joe Ward got his attention, when he had no interest in the article about me.”

Jamie, who attends Holy Trinity School, has been playing football since he was about 4. He joined Woking FC’s Under 10s Centre of Excellence Academy this season and also plays in a Woking Cougars’ U10 team.

Kerry says: “It’s really good that the paper is focusing on local news. A lot of people feel passionately about promoting their own area and encouraging local people.”

She adds: “As an author, I’m keen to encourage children to read but I always say that it’s got to be something that grabs their interest.”