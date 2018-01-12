By: Vicky

Published January 12, 2018, in Woking Business

ONE of Surrey’s leading domestic appliance retailer and repair businesses RSM Domestic Appliances ­ – which launched and is based in Knaphill ­- is starting the New Year on a high with a recruitment drive to keep pace with growing demand.

RSM, a finalist in the recent BBC Surrey’s Community Heroes Awards, has been retailing for 50 years, the company is offering full time placements for an Engineering and Retail Apprentice placement as well as a Domestic Appliance Repair Engineer and a Delivery Installer Driver,

Having initially started at Knaphill in Woking, RSM has grown over the last 20 years under the leadership of owner and managing director, Steve Haydon, to include a repair business, also based at Knaphill, and outlets at Bookham and Ashtead.

Steve says: “It’s a great opportunity for a youngster to learn a really useful trade in retail and engineering working alongside our skilled engineers and retail staff.”

Steve speaks from experience as he began his career an engineering apprenticeship when he was just 16 and believes in the benefits of having apprentices within the workplace.

As a champion of independent high street businesses Steve and his team have built on their reputation with the launch of the RSM Community Support Scheme.

Through a series of donations in appliances, white goods and services it has given donations worth over £6,000 through the year, which included over 22 domestic appliances as well as £800.00 of brand new kettles and toasters to help single parent families.