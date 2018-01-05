By: Vicky

Published January 5, 2018, in That's Entertainment

ON THE 12th day of Christmas my true love gave to me, 12 drummers drumming – oh no they didn’t!

At least, a dozen percussionists do not feature in the traditional festive song as performed at this year’s Woking pantomime.

Robin Hood and his Merry Men use 12 copies of the latest News & Mail in their hilarious version.

Your favourite local paper is the final gift as Shane Richie and his co-stars perform The Twelve Days of Christmas on stage at the New Victoria Theatre.

It features along with items such garden hoses, sweaty socks, tatty frocks, Christmas roses, juicy apples – and a fairy from the top of the tree.