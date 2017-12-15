By: Vicky

Published December 15, 2017, in Other News

THE new Woking Hospice in Goldsworth Park has been officially opened by the Countess of Wessex.

The Countess was presented with a posy of flowers by 13-year-old local fundraiser Chloe Boyes before touring the 20-bed facility.

Chloe has raised more than £2,000 for the hospice. Her dad died five years ago, two years after having Motor Neurone Disease diagnosed.

Last month the schoolgirl spoke to an audience of more than 300 about being part of Tommy D, the hospice’s bereavement support group for teenagers.

The Goldsworth park complex was completed earlier this year and has started accepting patients.

Building work on the site next to the shopping centre car par began two years ago. Parts of the empty office block on the site were maintained, keeping down costs and speeding up construction.

The main work, including two wings of en-suite rooms and family pods with kitchenettes and entertainment for children, were completed in March this year. In-patients were first accepted in May and the rest of the work, including the installation of prefabricated offices for support staff, were completed in August.

Throughout the transition, the Sam Beare Community Team continued to operate as normal from their base in Weybridge and all the hospice’s services continued as normal to all patients and carers across Surrey.

The Countess met patients, relatives and the hospice staff and volunteers.

CEO Jayne Cooper said: “We are honoured and delighted that HRH The Countess of Wessex led our celebrations after a period of huge transition.

“We have been on an incredible journey over the last two years and I am extremely proud of all we have achieved. None of this would have been possible without our staff and volunteers, but also because of the generosity of so many wonderful supporters.

“This is a time to celebrate and I am excited about the future and being a critical part of leading the way in hospice care for many more thousands of patients, their carers and families.”