By: Vicky

Published December 5, 2017, in Other News

FIREFIGHTERS in Woking are throwing their weight behind a Christmas gifts appeal.

Crews at the station in Goldsworth Road are collecting contributions for festive parcels that will be given to needy families by the Salvation Army.

They are hoping to deliver a fire engine load of toys and other presents to the army’s wrapping centre in Goldsworth Park next week.

Firefighter’s wife Charlotte Moss suggested that Woking Fire Station joined the appeal, after hearing about it at Hopscotch playgroup in New Haw, where she takes toddler daughter Amelia.

Husband Dwayne, a member of Red Watch, put the idea to his colleagues and they eagerly agreed to support the initiative.

“I thought it was really good cause,” Charlotte told the News & Mail. “We need people to bring new toys and other suitable gifts to the fire station, but they must be unwrapped so that they can be easily sorted.”

Particularly needed are presents suitable for teenage boys and girls, such as books, make-up and toiletries, gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers.

For children aged up to three, dolls, teddy bears, cot mobiles, baby clothes, bath toys, CDs of suitable music and nursery rhymes, puzzles are needed.

And age-group related toys, from dolls and action figures to DVDs and wordsearch books, are required for those aged up to 12.

The Salvation Army’s church leader in Woking, Major John Martin is in charge of the appeal.

“Last year, we were able to deliver 546 parcels, which included gifts and food and items such as toiletries, to families in the area,” he said. “We hope to collect enough good to do at least the same, more if possible, this year.

Donations can be taken to Woking Fire Station in Goldsworth Road at any time, seven days a week, until next Wednesday morning. Someone will always answer the door if the appliances are not out on a call.

Around 40 volunteers will be at the army’s community church in Sythwood, Goldsworth Park, on Thursday to start sorting and compiling the parcels.

Donations can also be taken to the church between 9am and 3pm every day.