By: Vicky

Published December 1, 2017, in Other News

A CHRISTIAN charity supporting the area’s schools has the solution for festive shoppers struggling for Christmas gift ideas for others or even themselves.

Engage Woking Schools, based in Goldsworth Park, has launched a fund-raising “virtual” Christmas gift scheme to help towards its running costs. Supporters can give friends and loved ones one of its “virtual” gifts, or ask them to buy one for you.

Many local schoolchildren will be familiar with visits to their school by Engage. Its workers and volunteers provide school assembles and bible storytelling sessions in over 30 primary schools in and around Woking and Chobham.

In secondary schools and Woking College, the charity provides various services such as student mentoring, Christian Union meetings and support for students and teachers.

Its services are free of charge to schools and students, so it relies on financial support from churches and individuals, as well as on many volunteers who freely give their time and talents.

Choosing a “virtual” gift ­­– such as paying for a costume or prop for assemblies, a bible used in storytelling, or the cost of helpful booklet for students moving from primary to secondary school – will help Engage’s work.

The charity will provide a certificate recognising each gift for the donor to give to a family member, friend or loved one.

Full details are on the charity’s web site at www.engagewoking.org/christmas. To request a gift leaflet by post call 01483 762424 or email office@engagewoking.org.