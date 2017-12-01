By: Vicky

Published December 1, 2017, in Other News

IT’S BEGINNING to look a lot like Christmas in Byfleet, after the festive lights switch-on and then a Christmas Fayre at the village hall attended by Santa himself.

The choirs from both local schools, St Mary’s and Byfleet Primary, sung carols in the hall last Thursday before the crowd headed to Plough Green for the village lights countdown, the illuminations given some regal style by the Parish Day King, Queen, Prince and Princess.

Other entertainment on the night included stilt-walking Bonnie the elf, some top tunes from the Ukeaholics and the chance for a chat with Father Christmas.

Mr Claus was a very busy man as he also attended the seasonal fayre at the village hall on Saturday, arriving by sports car rather than sleigh. As well as his grotto, other fun included craft and gift stalls, face painting, refreshments and balloon modelling.

There’s plenty to sing about in the forthcoming weeks as well.

“Now that our lights have been switched on we can look forward to Christmas even more,” added Rev Dr John McCabe. “On Sunday 17 December Byfleet Methodist Church invites all to the Carol service at 3.30pm. In West Byfleet, the Catholic Church of our Lady help of Christians invites people to the 4pm Carol service, and at 5.30pm that same day, 17 December , St Mary’s Byfleet is inviting all comers to a new format of Carol service with singing led by a community choir, guided by our seasonal choir leaders David and Louise Fuge.

“Applications to sing from children and adults are welcome! Please contact our Church Office for details on churchoffice@stmaryschurchbyfleet.org.uk.”