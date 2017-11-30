By: Vicky

Published November 30, 2017, in Other News

HUNDREDS of people will be getting into the festive spirit in Chobham on Friday next week, 8 December.

The village is staging its annual Christmas Extravaganza, with seasonal activities, refreshments and entertainment and many shops opening late to offer discounts on their goods.

The event begins at 3.30pm with the start of St Lawrence Primary School’s Christmas fair in the school hall and a special session of Chobham Country Market in the church hall opening.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto at the school, greeting pupils until 5.30pm and then other children until 8pm.

The Mayor of Surrey Heath, Cllr Valerie White, switches on the Christmas tree lights on Benhams Corner green at 6pm, followed by carol singing and a performance by Chobham Morris dancers.

Stalls selling gifts and seasonal merchandise will be set up in the churchyard, along with the Chobham Scouts’ refreshment tent – which specialises in campfire doughnuts.

The choirs of St Lawrence and Coworth Flexlands schools will be singing outside the church at 6.15pm, followed by live music at the White Hart pub and Pasha’s restaurant from 6.30pm.

Hot food will be able in the yard at The Sun pub, which is also hosting a children’s merry-go-round. Another youngsters’ roundabout will be set up in Cannon Crescent at the other end of High Street.

Chobham Flowers will be staging wreath-making lessons and families can enjoy hair-braiding and facepainting at the Velvet Rooms hair salon.

Waterfords estate agents will be handing out free re-useable shopping bags from 3.30pm, for people to take home their Christmas goodies.

“A lot of people have worked hard to make sure our annual village celebration has something for everyone,” said organisers’ chairman Ros Mosely, owner of the Betty & Claude ladies’ fashions shop in High Street.

“We want to show that Chobham has a lot to offer, especially at this time of year, and we’re sure that everyone who comes to the extravaganza will have a really enjoyable time.”