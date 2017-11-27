By: Vicky

Published November 27, 2017, in Woking Business

A FATHER-of-two has spoken of the “life-changing” moment which led to him putting Type 2 diabetes into remission.

Chris Chapman, Sales Director for Woking-based GlucoRx diabetes company, describes how he discovered that he had diabetes when he noticed his energy levels depleting.

The 35-year-old was forced to admit his diagnosis when his GP prescribed metformin, a drug which lowers your blood sugar level used to help treat type 2 diabetes.

He says “not being able to play 10 minutes of football” with his son was the push he needed to kick-start a battle to reverse his Type 2 diabetes.

Chris’s personal health journey was recounted alongside World Diabetes Day last week and he explains: “My blood sugar levels were in double digits each time I tested. I was lethargic and was worried about what was happening to me. The weight piled on and I went from 13 stone to a touch below 18 stone.

“I knew I had to do something about it. Being the director of a company which manufactures equipment for diabetes, I thought it can’t be me – I honestly didn’t think it was diabetes. I couldn’t walk without getting out of breath and when you can’t play ten minutes of football with your son it’s worrying, it was a life-changing moment.”

Chris began the battle to reverse his condition last December. He followed a low-carb diet and joined a gym and with the help of a personal trainer attended sessions three to four times a week for seven months. He has since lost four stone, reversed his type 2 diabetes and his body mass index (BMI) measures at a heathier level.

GlucoRx is the UK’s second largest supplier of innovative, ISO-conforming, quality yet cost effective management solutions for all people with diabetes and provides free accessories, bespoke training, pharmacy managed diabetic reviews and EQA testing.

The company reports saving the NHS around £18 million in the past three years, and has target to save the NHS £100 million as they reach out to more Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) across the UK.