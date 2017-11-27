By: Vicky

Published November 27, 2017, in Other News

Annemarie Nijeboer Exhibition

The first major exhibition since 2000 by one of Surrey’s most celebrated impressionist artists and Woking resident, Annemarie Nijeboer is due to open on 20 November.

The exhibition at Barbers Gallery in Woking town centre is due to run until 2 December in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK and will include 40 of Annemarie’s works, ranging from pastoral Surrey scenes around the Wey, moody and eclectic Moroccan inspired work, London and Venice city scenes and her recognised Horse Racing and Polo work.

Having started focused on impressionistic oil paintings in the 1980’s in Buenos Aires, her first solo exhibition in the historical Museo Peyrredon in Buenos Aires became an instant success with excellent reviews in the Argentinian national press.

Her last major successful exhibition of some 50 paintings was at the Guildford House Gallery in 2000. She has been meanwhile continuing to paint animals and portraits in a unique and dramatic style with landscapes especially influenced by Surrey’s rivers and canals.

Stuart Herring of Barbers said: “Annemarie is a true talent and one of the most striking and original artists we have worked with. We look forward to welcoming her to Barbers.”