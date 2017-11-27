By: Vicky

Published November 27, 2017, in That's Entertainment

THE story of a boy who never grows up will be depicted at St John the Baptist School next week, when its students are staging a classic JM Barrie play.

Girls and boys from every year will be taking part in Peter Pan – who can fly and spends his perpetual childhood having adventures on the mythical island of Neverland.

The leader of a band of Lost Boys interacts with fairies, pirates, mermaids, Native Americans – and ordinary children from the world outside.

Lucy McConnell, head of performing arts at the school in Old Woking, said: “We are bringing the magic of Neverland to Woking and have been working solidly since September to prepare our play, which has live music and visual props.

“I could not be prouder of every member of our cast, band and crew.”