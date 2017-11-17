By: Vicky

Published November 17, 2017, in Woking Business

FANCY chilling over a glass of wine the next time you’re at the hairdresser’s – a trend that has taken off at hair hotspots may soon be a feature of Emma Rose Hair Design, a new hair salon in West End village.

Due to have an official launch party on 17 November from 7pm – 9pm, Emma Rose, who already has a personal licence to serve alcohol, has applied for a premises licence so that clients can be offered a glass of wine or beer while they are at the salon.

Though Emma only took over the business a few weeks ago, her experience in hairdressing comes from over 15 years as a trained hairdresser in Surrey and London’s Mayfair as well as the early introduction she had to the business through her parents’ hair salon in Sutton.

“The salon is a contemporary salon with three stylists, including myself, which offers all hair services including bridal hair, colouring and extensions. However, our plan is to serve drinks to clients, especially for weekend evening appointments. It has already gone down extremely well with the current clientele,” says Emma.

The opening of the West End salon is a dream-come-true for the 36-year-old has always been to own a salon of her own. She explains: “I’ve always thought it would be amazing to won the Salon in the village. It’s so local to us and it would be lovely to play a big part in the local community. Also, being a mum at the local school, it is perfectly placed for me.”

Husband Andy, who is a local driving school instructor and grew up in West End, says: “The salon in West End has been there for as long as I can remember, and we never even dreamed it would come up for sale. Then one day, just browsing the internet, Emma came across seemingly just another salon for sale in Woking, proceeded to message the owner (out of interest), and it turned out to be the salon in West End! She couldn’t believe it, and we decided that it was an opportunity she couldn’t miss, and so 6 long months after the initial offer, she finally became the owner.”