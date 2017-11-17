By: Vicky

Published November 17, 2017, in That's Entertainment

THE Phoenix Centre in Goldsworth Road is hosting another series of international acts on Sunday 12 November.

The Swedish duo, Pontus (Pna) Andersson and Australian rock singer and guitarist Jane Kitto, of Perfect Blue Sky will be headlining the Sunday afternoon acoustic session at the venue as part of a UK tour.

It follows the success of their recent UK radio tour and will feature their new feel-good single Astronaut, released on 20 October. The video for this was filmed in July by award-winning fine arts photographer Mikaela Holmberg in Finland.

The band came together in 2014 and share a love of classic rock highlighted in the uninhibited vibes of 60s/70s psychedelic classic rock that feature in their new album, The Eye of Tilos, is filled with imagination and spirit.

The afternoon also features Saiichi Sugiyama, a British-based guitarist, singer and composer, best known for his writing and performing collaborations with Pete Brown, the lyricist for Cream since 2002 to date.

His previous bands in 1990s featured Mike Casswell and Phil Williams of Walk on Fire, Andy Smith of Hot Chocolate, Zoot Money, Boz Burrell of Bad Company, John Cook of Rory Gallagher band as well as the guitarist, Paul Wassif.

They will be joined by Surrey-band Quiet Wish playing alt-rock, electronic trip-hop, ambient progressive, floyd-esque original music that reflects current environmental and humanitarian concerns.

Soul singer BR James will be at the Phoenix Centre on 25 November for an intimate evening launching his album.

Lots of regular events at the centre include Jane’s Jam acoustic sessions, Peter’s 30mm open mic and feature sessions, pregnancy yoga, Woking Stanza poetry workshops, Woking Green Drinks, and Women’s Red Tent sessions.

Entry on 12 November is £6 and early bird tickets for BR James are £10, full price tickets will be £12.50. More information on this and other events is available at thephoenix.interests.me