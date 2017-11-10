By: Vicky

Published November 10, 2017, in That's Entertainment

Pirbright Players have assembled a cast of more than 30 people for their version of the pantomime classic Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.

Written by award=winning playwright Ben Crocker, the festive production is promising great jokes, original songs, dances, lots of audience participation and a host of memorable characters.

It includes ‘the baddie’ Sheik Mustapha Leikh and his two henchmen, Yessir and Nossah, man-mad Babs Baba ‘the dame’ and her friends Moonah, Loonah and Noonah.

Ali Baba and Safiya are the love-struck ‘principal boy and girl’ and Ali’s hen-pecked brother Cassim is married to the greedy and scheming Sharon. The show also features a freaky tailor, Fab Rick and Kamil…a very nervous camel.

The cast, which includes children, will perform at Lord Pirbright’s Hall, Pirbright, with matinees on 25-26 November at 2.30pm and an evening performance on 25 November at 7.30pm