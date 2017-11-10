By: Vicky

Published November 10, 2017, in Other News

IT’S been a busy year of exciting new projects for environmental group Woking Local Action 21 (LA21).

Wildlife enthusiasts are invited to attend the group’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday 16 November 2017, 7pm at the WWF Living Planet Centre, when the achievements over the past 12 months will be unearthed.

Topics covered will include the installation of new community vegetable growing plots by LA21’s Incredible Edible project, as well as updates on wild flower seed sowing, invasive species clearance and habitat improvements by the Woking Biodiversity Partnership.

“LA21 works not just to keep Woking looking green, but to help us all to live and work more sustainably,” said chairman Jenny Barrett. “The work we undertake is not just of great benefit to the environment, it is also a chance for members of the community to socialise and get outside to enjoy our natural world.

“We’re excited to be hearing from two great speakers, and about sharing our achievements so far this year. We hope that the evening will attract fresh faces who share the same passion for our environment.”

Guest speaker Andrew Halstead, local entomologist, will present on bees and other pollinators. His talk will cover the various insects that are important as pollinators and provide handy tips for creating a floral feast in your garden that will attract these crucial critters and help them thrive.

James Simpson, from environmental consultancy ADAS, will talk on the progress of the Great Crested Newt Pilot Project at Westfield Common, working in partnership with Woking Borough Council and Natural England.

All are welcome to attend the free event. There will be the opportunity to find out more about how to get involved in a wide range of projects as a volunteer. For further information or to reserve your place, please contact Woking Borough Council’s Green Infrastructure Manager, Tracey Haskins, on 01483 743888 or via email green@woking.gov.uk