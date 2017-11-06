By: Vicky

Published November 6, 2017, in Other News

RIPLEY’S traditional bonfire and firework display went up in smoke on Saturday as crowds filled the village to enjoy one of the biggest firework events in the South East.

Nine-year-old Bonfire Queen Lilly Hardy and her two attendants, Sophie Baker and Chloe Hardy, sat in their Queens Coach joined by floats and the traditional torchlight procession to the village green.

As tradition demands, Lilly set alight the bonfire, which was followed by the evening’s highlight, the spectacular fireworks display which was watched by an estimated 10,000 people.

Vernon Wood, Chairman of the Ripley Bonfire Association, said: “This is a great family event that is celebrating 62 years of firework fun.

“The bonfire helps to strengthen our community as the proceedings are invested in local groups such as our sports clubs, the over 60s club, scouts, Woking Hospice and the air ambulance.

“I would like to thank all of our volunteers who worked so hard on the night, and Benson’s family funfair and the Red Cross for their support.’’