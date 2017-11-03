By: Vicky

Published November 3, 2017, in Woking Business

GLOBAL Travel Management MD Scott Pawley issued a rallying call to the travel industry as he received an Outstanding Achievement Award.

The Woking-based firm is one of the UK’s leading business travel management companies. Receiving his accolade from Advantage Travel Partnership, the UK’s largest independent travel agent consortium, Pawley said: “I take pride in making sure our sector is strong. The pressures on the travel industry are these days affecting the everyday lives of so many people. So we have to accept that as businesses, my own company included, we are only as strong as the market we are a part of.”

Pawley’s initiatives have included inventing the Focus Fare Finder Tool, which has achieved over £1million of air savings for the group’s members year on year.

“At GTM we have been able to take a leading role in helping to ensure that, investing time and energy in supporting Advantage members,” he explains. “That’s why I gave the Focus Fare Finder Tool to the partnership for free, enabling all our members to benefit financially and make the industry more secure.”

Global Travel Management was also voted Advantage Partnership Business Travel Agent of the Year for the second consecutive year. Celebrating its 20th anniversary since it was founded by Pawley and his wife, Natalie, it operates from its head office in Woking and a further office in Watford and has a forecasted turnover of £30million.