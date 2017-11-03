By: Vicky

Published November 3, 2017, in Woking Business

WOKING-based technology company Invotra are celebrating after winning Medium Employer of the Year in the South East at the 2017 National Apprenticeship awards.

The win is the latest in a number of accolades for the intranet software company and digital workplace provider, who were listed in the top 100 apprenticeship employers in 2016, and saw one of their apprentices, Andrew Doyle, win the 2016 apprentice of the year award at the Surrey Business Awards and shortlisted to the Nationals in December.

“Many people still question the value of an apprenticeship over a university degree, but for Invotra, apprenticeships have played a fundamental role in the success of our business,” said HR director Alison Galvin. “Our apprentices are very highly skilled, committed, enthusiastic and bright, and they all say the apprenticeship programme was a brilliant pathway for them.”

Woking MP Jonathan Lord said: “Invotra has a wonderful track record for getting the best out of its young, talented and enthusiastic workforce. Invotra is the perfect case history to demonstrate how tailored apprenticeships can work superbly well for both employer and employee.”