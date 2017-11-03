By: Vicky

Published November 3, 2017, in Other News

RAINY weather failed to dampen the spirits – or the burning hot coals – when firewalkers set out for charity.

The 19 intrepid fundraisers raised £4,000 in donations for the Woking and Sam Beare Hospices.

They included the hospice’s veteran fundraiser Dennis Sparks, 82, and palliative medicine consultant Dr Eleni Tsiompanou.

Dr Eleni said: “Although my feet were ‘burning’ last night, today they were absolutely fine and I felt so full of energy and zest for life. It was a truly empowering and team building event.’’

The 15-feet-long walk across hot embers took place at Meadow Sport FC in Old Woking.

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank all our firewalkers who turned out on such a wet evening.

“We will be doing another fire walk in the future as it was so successful despite it pouring with rain!’’

If you would like to find out more about firewalking and other fundraising events visit www.wsbhospices.co.uk