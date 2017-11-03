By: Vicky

Published November 3, 2017, in Other News

A FITNESS camp put people through their paces and raised £1,500 for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

More than 50 “recruits” ran, jumped and flipped tyres and undertook other physical activities at St John’s Lye.

Organiser of the Urban Tri, Steve Keywood, said: “We have such an amazing community.

“They’re always supporting one another or cheering each other on that it made sense to focus some of that energy into charitable causes. We’re also planning to support the Woking Food Bank in early December.”

Phil Wormley, of the hospices, said: “A huge thank you to all the participants.

“We currently care for 1,400 patients across North West Surrey and we are only able to offer this level of service with the help and support of local fundraisers like yourselves.”