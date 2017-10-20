By: Vicky

Published October 20, 2017, in That's Entertainment

THE roar of engines filled the air at the sixth annual Autumn Motorsport Day at Brooklands Museum on Sunday.

The event is the Museum’s end-of-season celebration of all things motorsport, highlighting everything from grass-roots competition to the pinnacle of the sport – Grand Prix racing. As well as displays and Club stands, invited cars took part in demonstration laps on the circuit at neighbouring Mercedes-Benz World.

There were also engine runs from a 3,000hp dragster, allowing spectators the chance to experience the sight, sound and smell of these powerful vehicles, even though it wasn’t blasting along a track. To top off the action, there were Test Hill ascents, where the packed crowd was treated to brave drivers blasting their way to the famous summit.