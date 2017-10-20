THE roar of engines filled the air at the sixth annual Autumn Motorsport Day at Brooklands Museum on Sunday.
The event is the Museum’s end-of-season celebration of all things motorsport, highlighting everything from grass-roots competition to the pinnacle of the sport – Grand Prix racing. As well as displays and Club stands, invited cars took part in demonstration laps on the circuit at neighbouring Mercedes-Benz World.
There were also engine runs from a 3,000hp dragster, allowing spectators the chance to experience the sight, sound and smell of these powerful vehicles, even though it wasn’t blasting along a track. To top off the action, there were Test Hill ascents, where the packed crowd was treated to brave drivers blasting their way to the famous summit.
Tweet