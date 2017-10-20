By: Vicky

Published October 20, 2017, in Other News

IT was full steam ahead for visitors when they flocked to an Oktoberfest at Mizens Railway in Knaphill on Sunday.

More than 2,000 people enjoyed the annual family-orientated show which had attractions for young and old.

Crowds enjoyed a display of vintage mechanical fairground organs, Mizens’ miniature steam railway, an old time children’s funfair, craft and produce stalls and a display of vintage vehicles from Brooklands Museum.

Refreshments included a bar serving traditional real ales, provided by The Garibaldi pub at Knaphill.

“I think it must have been one of our most successful event to date,’’ said an Oktoberfest spokesman.