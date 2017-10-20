By: Vicky

Published October 20, 2017, in Other News

SHOPPERS enjoyed a brush with art at the weekend when works were displayed in the town centre.

Woking Society of Arts held one of its popular outdoor exhibitions which caught the public’s eye on Saturday.

It offered shoppers the chance to pick up an artwork at a reasonable price and gave artists the chance to meet shoppers and colleagues.

It also allowed organisers the chance to publicise the Society’s forthcoming indoor exhibition to be held at The Lightbox from Tuesday 17 October until Sunday 22 October.

Seen to be more important than its outdoor cousin, the Autumn indoor exhibition is more prestigious and aimed at a different market.

“Every year the standard seems to improve,’’ said publicity officer Margaret Sharpe.