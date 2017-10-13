By: Vicky

Published October 13, 2017

A PHYSIOTHERAPIST from Woking pushed herself through her first half-marathon to raise money for Unique, a charity which supports individuals and families who have a rare chromosome disorder.

Helen Alexander, 38, ran to raise awareness after her five-year-old son James was diagnosed with a chromosome disorder aged two, after doctors noticed that his development was delayed.

“He wasn’t reaching milestones that he should be at his age and his speech wasn’t progressing,” said Helen. “At the time, it was very hard to accept and it still is. We were told his difficulties would be life long and his learning difficulties and communication problems were going to make life so challenging for him.”

“We are still learning how we can best support him and help him develop his communication and learning,” she added.

Helen completed the Royal Parks Half Marathon on Sunday in two hours and 23 minutes: “The crowds were incredible. I was one of five runners who chose Unique as their charity and we were all delighted to raise money for such a worthy cause. The money will help so many families.

“I would urge other families affected by rare chromosome disorders to get in touch with Unique to help them understand and learn more about your child’s condition,” she said. “They have really helped us and it’s great to connect with others who understand”.

To donate to Helen’s cause, visit www.justgiving.com and search for Helen Alexander.