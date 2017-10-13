By: Vicky

Published October 13, 2017, in Headlines

DEVELOPERS working on the £460 million redevelopment of Woking town centre have provided a view of the future with artists’ impressions of the Victoria Square complex as it will look from Guildford Road and Commercial Way.

The image along Guildford Road, on a lovely sunny day with very light traffic, shows the apartment and retails blocks towering over Victoria Arch. It provides a stark contrast to virtually the same view in a photograph taken almost exactly 100 years ago.

In the 1920s view, a steam train is passing over the railway bridge and the church spire dominates the skyline.

The other angle indicates that the modern buildings will blend in with the rest of the recent work on Commercial Way.

Provided all the work is finished on schedule, this will be how Woking will look in 2020 with more than 125,000 sq ft of new retail floor space added as well as 429 build-to-rent residential apartments, multi-storey car parking, a medical centre and two public plazas.

With the demolition of Globe House and old fire station now complete, the site is being prepared for the main building work.

Cllr David Bittleston, Leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “After several years of careful discussion, planning and consideration, I’m delighted to witness the start of Woking town centre’s transformation as Sir Robert McAlpine’s team move on site and get to work on a major project which will deliver real benefits.

“This development presents us with an unrivalled opportunity to shape a prosperous future and make our ambitions and our vision a reality.”