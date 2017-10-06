By: Vicky

Published October 6, 2017, in Other News, That's Entertainment

To coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a new collection of celebrity-designed bras for Walk the Walk will feature in the free Bust Up! exhibition at Woking’s Lightbox Gallery from Tuesday (3 Oct) until Sunday 15 October.

Famous for its MoonWalks, where thousands walk a midnight marathon in bras to raise awareness of breast cancer, Woking-based charity and walking challenge specialists Walk the Walk have raised over £120 million to date.

MoonWalk participants create uniquely-designed bras to wear during the walks, and they have become an iconic part of the charity’s heritage. The celebrities and designers behind the bras in this new collection will be revealed at the exhibition.

Over the years, Walk the Walk bras have included the Lorraine Kelly OBE bra created by Barbour, Ab Fab bra created by Victoria Grant, Nina Saunders bra, BAFTA bra created by Sandy Powell, Little Mix bra created by Jane Bowler and Heather Orr, Dame Zandra Rhodes DBE bra, and many more.

Founded over 20 years ago by Nina Barough CBE after she had a dream about walking the New York City Marathon in a bra to raise money for breast cancer, Walk the Walk is now the UK’s largest grant-making breast cancer charity.

Nina says: “We’re all very excited to be launching Bust Up, our exhibition at the Lightbox. Woking has been the home of Walk the Walk for the past 21 years so it is a huge honour and privilege to be given the opportunity of exhibiting some of our most uniquely decorated bras in such a wonderful venue.”