By: Vicky

Published September 22, 2017, in Headlines, That's Entertainment

WOKING’s Lightbox gallery and museum celebrated it’s 10th anniversary with a big birthday bash for the entire community at the weekend.

The special family-friendly day was entirely free and included live music, food, crafts, activities for all ages and, of course, I giant birthday cake.

Over the past decade The Lightbox has welcomed close to a million visitors and established itself as one of the leading cultural venues in the South East.

Inspirational driving force and sole director of the charity run gallery, Marilyn Scott, led the team that successfully fundraised for the Lightbox to be built.

She said: “The last ten years has seen The Lightbox go from unknown newcomer on the gallery and museum scene in the UK to now being recognised as one of the most exciting and innovative in the country.

“This would not have been possible without a fantastic staff, supportive local authority and above all immense local support and pride.

“We are celebrating with everyone who has played their part in our success.”

Anniversary events culminated on Saturday with the big birthday bash when all of the galleries were free for the day.

The canal-side courtyard was filled with vintage games, live music and a visit form the Friends of Woking Palace ,who brought Tudor history to life.

A Butterflies and Bugs craft workshop for families and younger guests was later mounted as an art installation as a reminder of the historic day.

A nostalgic photo exhibition of the past decade honoured members of the public, existing and recent staff members, volunteers and popular exhibitions.

Mayor of Woking, Cllr Graham Cundy, cut a giant birthday cake which was shared amongst the party-goers.