By: Vicky

Published September 15, 2017, in Other News

SCORES of music lovers rocked their time away and helped hit the right notes for two charities.

The Reboot Charity Music Festival at Woking’s Sands at the Bleak House raised money for the Woking and Sam Beare Hospices and the British Heart Foundation.

Revellers enjoyed music from Billy Irvine – Mark Nelson – The Mantic Muddlers – Point Of Reason – Jon McLeod – DJ Chud (The Steel Devils) – DJ Jeppa & Paula B. And Surrey-based collective In Retrospect returned with their first Summer Charity Music Festival.

The live multi-live band and DJ showcase, covered roots and blues, rock, folk, broken beats, electronica, reggae and hip hop.

Sands At The Bleak House hosted the event which included a BBQ in the garden, prize raffle and auction, vintage market, children’s area and outdoor stage.

Charity proceeds were still being counted as the News & Mail went to press but Sands at the Bleak House manager Carla Williams said: “We are hoping to have raised over 2,000 when all the money if finally counted.

“The turnout was amazing and the support from local people was just brilliant.”