By: Vicky

Published August 24, 2017, in Other News

THE charitable arm of a care home company based in Byfleet has raised more than £500,000 since it was first set up just 18 months ago.

The Churchill Foundation, which has a Churchill Retirement Living regional office in Byfleet, has supported more than 50 different charities across the country

Now the search has begun for the Churchill Foundation’s new Charity Partners for 2

018. Applications will be welcomed from charities that align with the Foundation’s three core areas.

They include: the relief of sickness, disease and human suffering; the promotion of health amongst older people; and the support and wellbeing of the young.

Registered charities can apply for this through the Foundation’s website at churchillfoundation.org.uk.

The impressive total raised to date has been achieved through a variety of events and initiatives, including the Foundation’s annual shooting event, a celebrity golf tournament, coffee mornings and other events across over 100 Churchill Retirement Living developments.

Dame Esther Rantzen DBE, the Churchill Foundation’s Patron, said: “In a relatively short time the Churchill Foundation has done a fantastic job of raising awareness and vital funds for The Silver Line, Childline, and many other charities.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my work with the Churchill Foundation in 2018 to ensure that many more charities continue to benefit from their support.”