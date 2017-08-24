By: Vicky

Published August 24, 2017, in Other News

MINIMISING the trauma when a child goes missing is the aim of a new scheme launched by Woking Shopping.

Every parent can identify with that terrifying feeling – you’re out shopping and you suddenly find your child isn’t where you thought they were.

The Child Safe Zones Programme aims to reunite lost children with their families as quickly as possible. Branded ‘Child Safe Zone’ stickers are on show around the centre displaying a direct number to Woking Shopping’s security team in the CCTV control room. In the event that a child becomes separated from their guardian the security team will immediately action their search procedure.

Th e initiative provides children with free wristbands for parents’ or guardians’ contact numbers so that, in the event of a child being lost, the parent or guardian can be contacted quickly. The wristbands will be available free of charge from distribution stands in both Peacocks and Wolsey Place.

Families should look out for the Child Safe Zone’s smiley orange balloon stickers on shop windows throughout Woking Shopping, displaying the helpline number 0844 619 1200. Anyone losing sight of a child in their care or any shopper finding a lost child can call the number on the sticker to speak directly to the security team.

Rowen de Grauw, Customer Experience Manager at Woking Shopping said: “Child Safe has been operating successfully in more than 120 shopping centres across the country so we are delighted to be the first business in Woking to introduce the scheme. The scheme gives shoppers peace of mind and reassures them that if their child gets lost this service can assist in finding them quickly.”

For more information see http://woking-shopping.co.uk/centreinfo