By: Vicky

Published August 24, 2017, in Headlines

MORE than 80 knives were handed in across the county as part of a week-long amnesty organised by Surrey Police.

Knife bins were placed at police stations, including Woking, with people encouraged to hand their blades in anonymously without the fear of prosecution.

The amnesty was part of a national initiative, Operation Sceptre, aimed at tackling knife crime.

The Force was encouraging people to recognise that carrying a knife does not provide protection; a weapon can be used inadvertently in the heat of the moment, or can be turned against the owner and have life-changing effects.

Operational activity which took place during the week saw officers carrying out weapon sweeps and proactive patrols across the county with various partner agencies, including housing agencies, council enforcement teams and Park Patrol.

Superintendent Gary Pike, who led Operation Sceptre on behalf of Surrey Police, said: “Thank you to all those who helped support this campaign. I’m pleased to see that a number of knives have been removed from the streets of Surrey. As far as I’m concerned, one knife is one too many.

“To all those tempted to still carry a knife, our message is clear, it won’t protect you, in fact you’re more likely to come to harm. You will get prosecuted if you are caught. Please think twice before going out with a knife.”

It is illegal to:

Sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old

Carry a knife in public without good reason – unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, e.g a Swiss Army knife

Carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

Use any knife in a threatening way, even a legal knife such as a Swiss Army knife.

The maximum penalty for carrying a knife is four years in jail or a £5,000 fine.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, David Munro said: ““Like Superintendent Gary Pike, I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who helped support our most recent knife amnesty campaign. This amnesty encouraged knife owners to safely dispose of these harmful and deadly weapons and I am pleased that 80 knives were handed in.

“We’ve all seen the devastating effect knife crime can have on people’s lives and we must continue working together to rid these off our streets. I am pleased that this amnesty again helped reduce the number of these deadly weapons in Surrey and I hope those still carrying knives will think twice.

“With Surrey Police, myself and my office will continue to raise awareness, particularly amongst young people, that carrying a knife can have the most serious of consequences. They are too often seen as a form of protection when really they pose serious danger to those carrying the knives and others around them.”

The knife amnesty bins were supplied by Black Country Metal Works Limited. All knives surrendered as part of the Surrey amnesty will be used to create a “Dove of Peace Monument”, which will represent the national intolerance of violent and aggressive behaviour associated with knife crime.