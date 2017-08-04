By: Vicky

Published August 4, 2017, in Headlines

AMATEUR and professional cyclists saddled up on Sunday for the Prudential Ride London cycling events.

More than 25,000 riders took to the roads and were cheered on by thousands of spectators who lined the route.

Cyclists rode from Weybridge, through Byfleet, West Byfleet and Pyrford and on into Ripley en route for the capital and a grandstand finish along The Mall.

Local roads to be closed for the event included Brooklands Road, Parvis Road, Old Woking Road, Oakcroft Road and Upshot Lane and roads connecting them.

It gave organisers time to install safety barriers, make safety checks and allow stewards and volunteers to get into place.

New safety measures adopted by organisers allowed for a relatively incident-free event after riders were forced to stop for around two hours last years when an entrant crashed into a tree.

Cyclist Alexander Kristoff, 30, won the professional race after a thrilling sprint finish

London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman described the event as “the greatest cycling festival in the world”.