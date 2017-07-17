By: Vicky

Published July 17, 2017, in Other News

ATTENDANCE numbers were up on last year as the sun shone down on 4,000 supporters at the Pyford and Wisley Flower Show.

All the hard word and efforts of the committee and volunteers produced yet another wonderful event celebrating the 70th anniversary show, which had the theme of “All the Fun of the Fair”.

The day began with a procession through the village led by the Surrey Pipe Band followed by the Flower Princess and her three attendants together with the Mayor of Woking Graham Cundy, who opened the show , local youth groups, the Chobham Morris dancers and a land train full of pre-school children in their fancy dress joined the fun.

Throughout the day the crowds watched displays by pipe band, children from Pyrford C of E Primary School, the morris dancers and the ever-popular Darwin’s Kingdom with their exotic animals. Everyone was able to enjoy the many and varied stalls and amusements and food stalls

Over 2,200 entries were made by bakers, gardeners, photographers , handcrafters, and the children of the village with everyone entering their best pieces . The prizes and trophies were presented by the Deputy Mayor Councillor Will Forster.

The day ended with an after show party in the marquee with “An Evening of Soul “provided by Blues Patrol. The £5,000 profits from the show will as always be presented to local charities and organisations later this year.

The Flower Princess was Larissa Johnston, and her attendants were Leala Brown, Maddie Cuckow and Betsy Carmichael.

Chairman of the organising committee, Andy Grimshaw, said: “We couldn’t have done it without the backing of our sponsors, supporters, volunteers and helpers.”