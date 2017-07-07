By: Vicky

Published July 7, 2017, in Woking Business

WOKING-based event production company Peachy Productions is moving to bigger premises in Guildford at the start of this month.

The company has been based in a warehouse on the Goldsworth Park Trading Estate since 2013.

Over the past four years, it has grown both its business and staff while being the official in-house event production company for Chelsea Football Club.

Its new warehouse, at 3A Cathedral Hill, Guildford, will enable the company to organise even more events, including weddings.

“Peachy Productions would like to thank the Woking community for their custom and hope that they will continue to utilise ours services,” said a spokesman.