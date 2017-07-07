By: Vicky

Published July 7, 2017, in Woking Business

GOLDSWORTH Park’s pub has re-opened following a £350,000 investment which will create up to 10 new jobs.

The major facelift at the Fox and Flowerpot in Bampton Way has been carried out by national pub operator Ei Group PLC, formerly Enterprise Inns.

The interior has been updated with new toilets, flooring, fixtures, lighting and soft furnishings.

Outside, the pub has a new patio, improved lighting, new signs, new garden furniture, landscaping and planters.

Local father and son team Ian and Darren Cox have taken on running the pub on a five-year tenancy, after being in charge on a temporary basis. Both know the area well and have strong experience in managing pubs and clubs.

Ian Cox said: “The Fox and Flowerpot has been crying out for a refurbishment and we are glad that Ei Group saw the potential in our business plans and came up with the significant investment required to transform the place.

“The pub had a poor reputation in recent years but we now have a great core of customers who make it welcoming for all ages. We currently stock three real ales, one of which is locally-sourced, and are committed to growing our relationships with local brewers and produce suppliers.”

Mick Bell, chairman of Surrey Hants Borders branch of CAMRA – the Campaign for Real Ale – and Woking MP Jonathan Lord visited the pub on relaunch day.

Mick said: “I cannot help but sing praises of what Ian and Darren have done here. It is good to see a public house doing well. Ian and Darren have given the Fox and Flowerpot a new lease of life.”

“I can testify that the real ale served here is in tip top condition, and good reasonably priced food is available. The pub provides a great community atmosphere and is a great family friendly place to visit. This is just the sort of story we at CAMRA love to tell.”

The Fox and Flowerpot, which was built in the 1980s, was named from a suggestion put forward in a competition run for residents.