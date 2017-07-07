By: Vicky

Published July 7, 2017, in Other News

BROOKLANDS Concorde operations manager Jenny Tye is walking on air after raising almost £2,000 – £500 over her target by taking part in a sponsored wing walk.

She was one of a group of brave volunteers who took part in a recent Breitling Wingwalkers fund-raising event at Rendcomb Aerodrome, near Cirencester. So far the event has raised a total of £20,000 for the Aerobility charity.

“I’m an adrenaline junkie and to be given the opportunity to tick off item number one on my bucket list, and stand on the top of a Boeing Stearman biplane at speeds of 140mph, was a dream come true,” says Jenny.

The wingwalkers performed breathtaking acrobatic manoeuvres and handstands while strapped to the aircraft. The team pilots flew the aircraft through an energetic routine of dazzling aerobatics and close formation flypasts as the wingwalkers waved at the crowd.

Manoeuvres include, loops, rolls, stall turns and inverted flight. The wingwalkers experienced speeds of up to 150 mph and up to 4G.

“I have been involved with Aerobility via another charity called the Air League for several years,” says Jenny. “I actually applied to be a wingwalker back in 2012 and was offered the job, but I had to turn it down when a planned knee surgery was unexpectedly brought forward.”

“To do this in aid of a charity dear to my heart, Aerobility, made this opportunity even more incredible. The experience was everything I could dream of and more, and I would do it again in a heartbeat,” she added.

Aerobility offers disabled and profoundly ill people the opportunity of turning the dream of flying into an exhilarating reality.