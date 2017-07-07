By: Vicky

Published July 7, 2017, in Headlines

CAMPAIGNERS against housing development at Fairoaks Airport are looking forward to their case being heard at a Surrey Heath Borough Council meeting later this month.

They have succeed in getting the full council to consider a plea that it should prevent the airfield land being turned over to housing and instead support its businesses as going concerns.

The council meeting, on Wednesday 26 July, will be just over a year since Surrey Heath submitted an expression of interest to the Government for a Fairoaks Garden Village, entailing at least 1,500 homes.

The bid was not accepted but the owners of Fairoaks still intend to submit a planning application for a large housing estate and business park.

On 26 July, a Chobham Society representative will get five minutes to persuade borough councillors that Fairoaks should be saved as an airport, along with the 65 companies based there being able to remain.

This opportunity is the result of the society’s online petition reaching the required number of signatures to obtain a council debate.

A society spokesman told the News & Mail: “Our petition collected an unprecedented 5,353 signatures in just three months, demonstrating great support for our campaign. The society is delighted that the petition, for the first time on record, has triggered a full council meeting debate.

“We hope as many people as possible will attend the meeting to hear councillors speak.”

Douglas Mancini, chairman of the No Fairoaks New Town action group, said: “Obviously we are delighted that the community really came together to sign the petition. What we get out of the meeting it depends on how democratic Surrey Heath wants to be and how long the councillors devote to the debate.

The council meeting is in Surrey Heath’s HQ in Knoll Road, Camberley, starting at 7pm