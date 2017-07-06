By: editor

Published July 6, 2017, in Sport, Twitter

WOKING GC gymnastic Jamie Lewis has been selected to represent Team GB at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Festival (23-29 July) in Győr, Hungary, writes Andy Fitzsimons.

The 16-year-old, three-time British champion, will travel to Hungary later this month as part of a 50-strong Great British team to compete against 3,000 athletes across 10 Olympic sports from 49 other European nations.

Having won no less than 20 medals from 13 previous team summer youth festivals, Lewis will travel to the capital of Győr-Moson-Sopron County in two weeks’ time in search of adding to Team GB’s, as well as his own, impressive tally of medals.

With many athletes already on the road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Festival will again play a crucial role in the multi-sport development of young British athletes en route to achieving their Olympic dreams.

It’s a competition that The Winston Churchill School student will be hoping to excel in. He has dominated junior gymnastics for the past 36 months.

During that time, Lewis has won the English Championships and the British Championships for the fourth consecutive year for his respective age group.

He also picked up a team gold at the Junior European Championships in Switzerland in May 2016.

For more information on Lewis’ progress, please go to: www.wokinggymnastics.co.uk or www.teamGB.com