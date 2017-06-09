By: Vicky

Published June 9, 2017, in Headlines

WOKING is to have an annual HG Wells Day which will be marked on the anniversary of the author’s birth on 21 September.

After the success of last year’s Wells in Woking celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of his birth, the Wells in Woking association decided to keep the legacy alive. Each year a different aspect of the author’s many-faceted life will be the theme for the day.

This year’s event will highlight his contribution to science. The focus will be on young people, specifically students of physics and maths.

HG Wells Day, which will be chaired by Lorraine Ansell, was launched recently at The Lightbox, which was attendedby Paul Allen, Chairman of the HG Wells Society.

Wells in Woking founder member Tony Kremer said: “Our objective is to make sure that Wells does not slip back into oblivion here in Woking. Last year was a year of fun, talking and walking and generally a cultural year.

“This year we are turning our attention to his more serious contribution to scientific thinking and education, indeed to communicating effectively to ordinary people – the Brian Cox of his time.”

Tony pointed out that notion of time travel barely existed before Wells’ short story The Chronic Argonauts, followed soon after his novel The Time Machine.

The first HG Wells Day will include time as a dimension, which will be explored by Woking College students, led by Chris Bore of Kingston University and Matt Klein, joint head of physics at Woking College.

The Woking Community Play Association will perform street theatre around the Martian statue. There will also be talks and discussions with the sculptors of The Martian and that of Wells that is at The Lightbox.

Tony said that the association would like to make Woking the natural home of science fiction in the UK.

The centrepiece events in September will take place at the WWF’s Living Planet Centre on Brewery Road. There will be a lunchtime session aimed at A-level physics and maths students at Woking College, led by Dr Bore and their teacher Matt Klein. In mid-afternoon it will be the turn of students from Woking High School, led by Sheila Kanani from the Royal Astronomic Society.

In the evening there will be a chat show featuring people who transform wildly challenging sci-fi ideas into tangible form – sculptors and radio producers

There will be sci-fi films that week at The Ambassadors cinemas in the town centre, Wells-related walks and a Game Jam.

Diabetes UK will benefit from the event. The forerunner of the charity was set up by Wells, who had diabetes.

For further information about getting involved, email Lorraine Ansell at info@lorrainevoiceart.com.