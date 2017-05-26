By: Vicky

Published May 26, 2017, in Other News

MORE than 700 women and girls, each wearing bright pink capes and flashing bunny ears, took part in the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices 10th Midnight Walk in the town from Friday night to the early hours of Saturday.

The nerve centre of the 8-mile walk, for girls aged 11 and over and women, was the Woking Leisure Centre.

The evening started with a welcome and registration session, during which the walkers were able to buy a cape, which was part of the “hospice hero” theme. There was a “style my cape” stall so walkers could have theirs customised. This was followed by a mass warm-up session before the walkers set off at 10pm.

They made their way to the new hospice in Goldsworth Park, around the lake, and back to Woking Leisure Centre via Horsell. At the finish line the walkers were greeted and presented with medals by event sponsor Richard Roberts, managing director of Trident Honda, and newly confirmed permanent CEO of the hospice Jayne Cooper.

The total amount of money raised is still to be confirmed.

Jayne, who handed out bottles of water and bananas to the walkers throughout the event, said: “Like many charities we are hugely reliant on voluntary income.

“We deliver specialist palliative care to more than 1,400 patients with life-limiting and terminal illnesses each year across six Surrey boroughs.

“We could not do all we do without the generosity of our supporters, and all of the ladies on Friday night are our Hospice Heroes.”