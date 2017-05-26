By: Vicky

Published May 26, 2017, in Other News

JAYNE Cooper, has been appointed CEO of Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

The appointment, announced last week at a reception at the House of Lords, was widely expected after Jayne took over as interim CEO and Director of Nursing seven months ago.

The new state-of-the-art hospice in Goldsworth Park is due to start accepting patients from the end of this month and the House of Lords event, hosted by Lord Liverpool, was to celebrate the opening of the new facility and to thank those who have supported the development of the new build.

“With the imminent opening of our cutting-edge facility, the Board of Trustees and I are confident that the future of hospice care across Surrey is now in extremely capable hands, and there are many exciting opportunities ahead.”

Jayne said: “I am thrilled to be leading Woking & Sam Beare Hospices with such a wonderful new facility. This is a fabulous organisation, with an amazing team of staff and volunteers.

“I could not be more proud of them and all we have achieved. Going forward it is now possible to put Surrey on the map for leading the way in specialist palliative care.”

The hospice, which and each year delivers specialist palliative care to more than 1,400 patients and their families, will now be starting its search to fill the Director of Nursing post.

Any applicants interested in this post should contact the hospice’s human resources department at recruitment@wsbhospices.co.uk or visit the charity website at www.wsbhospices.couk.