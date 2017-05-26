By: Vicky

Published May 26, 2017, in Other News, That's Entertainment

PUPILS from Winston Churchill School, Fullbrook School and a youngster from the Woking Community project all performed well in the Status Quo and The Jam LP album cover competition, organised in advance of Party in the Park 2017.

Fullbrook’s Izzy Mordell came Second for her work Rockin’ All Over the World, ahead of schoolmate Molly Wilson Fullbrook School for That’s Entertainment, while Jolie Straner from Winston Churchill School, Fullbrook’s Niamh Allington, Jeru Roberts and Chloe Smith and Tammy Wickenden from Woking Community Project were all highly commended.

Their pieces were chosen from 65 submitted from seven schools and community groups.

(Left to Right) Neville Godwin, Karl Newman, Patty Parfitt, Mike Read, Peter Hall

All their pieces, alongside winner by Debbie Taylor for the Guildford Office Project, will be on display in a pop up exhibition at Party in the Park on Saturday 8 July. This year the event is themed swingin’ 60s and psychedelic 70s in honour of Woking’s musical legacy.

The judges were Patty Parfitt, ex-wife of Woking’s Status Quo frontman Rick Parfitt, broadcaster Mike Read, Peter Hall, The Lightbox curator, screen printer and local music expert Neville Godwin and Karl Newman, Arts Programme Manager for Surrey Arts.

Tara Stevenson from, Woking Borough Council Party in the Park Organiser, said: “It was great to see so many participants in this year’s competition. Although it was a tough choice, a number of the pieces stood out above the rest for their attention to detail, their bold, attractive artwork and resonance with both the bands and the era. All of the pieces will be framed for presentation and I’m looking forward to seeing them all on display at Party in the Park.”

Patty Parfitt said: “Rick would have really loved to see these. He loved Woking and he was a huge advocate for empowering young people. I think it would have really touched him to know that so many people from his home town are remembering him.”

The brief was to design an album cover that captured the essence of either of the two bands, using any medium the entrant preferred. The winners will be notified and there will be a presentation ceremony where they will receive prizes of hobby craft vouchers, to continue their art development.