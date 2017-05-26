By: Vicky

Published May 26, 2017, in Headlines

DAVID Bittleston became the new Leader of Woking Borough Council after John Kingsbury decided to stand down after nine years in the post.

Cllr Bittleston was elected at the Full Council meeting on Monday this week.

He said he was particularly looking forward to help with the progress of the Sheerwater regeneration and Victoria Square development, which he said would deliver significant benefits for the borough and its residents.

During the meeting, Cllr Bittleston announced his Executive of the Conservative-controlled council and their portfolios. They are:

Cllr Colin Kemp – Deputy Leader; Portfolio Holder for Housing; Portfolio Holder for Independent Living

Cllr Ayesha Azad – Portfolio Holder for Finance

Cllr Beryl Hunwicks – Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services; Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing

Cllr Mark Pengelly – Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Cultural Services

Cllr Ashley Bowes – Portfolio Holder for Planning

Cllr Saj Hussain – Portfolio Holder for Economic Development

Cllr Bittleston praised Cllr Kingsbury for his work as Leader and said “his dedication is an example to us all, whatever your political allegiance.”